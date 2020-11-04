Putin says Russia is doing its best to end the Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the Russian side is doing and will do everything in its power to end the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reports.

“You know, Russia is doing everything that depends on us so that the conflict in the South Caucasus ends as soon as possible in order to save the lives of people who stand opposite each other and, unfortunately, still see each other in the sights of machine guns and rifles. and use weapons against each other,” Putin said at a meeting with representatives of religious associations.

The Russian leader expressed his conviction that the goals of the opposing sides can be achieved during a peaceful negotiation process.

“In any case, we are in contact with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. I hope that we will be able to achieve a result, and on such a basis that would suit all people living in the region,” he concluded, emphasizing that this should be achieved through peaceful means.