Zelensky reportedly ordered to suspend the supply of components for P-18 radars to Azerbaijan

Ukraine is facing a major scandal with Azerbaijan due to the “tacit decision” of President Volodymyr Zelensky to suspend the implementation of the contract between Ukrspecexport (arms trading company and part of the state conglomerate Ukrainian Defense Industry) and Azerbaijan on the supply of components for P-18 radar stations, ZN.UA reports.

The website quotes its sources as saying that Zelensky ordered to suspend the execution of the contract with Azerbaijan “orally” about a month ago, after Baku launched a military campaign against Nagorno Karabakh.

As noted, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleg Urusky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba were orally informed about the President’s decision.

In turn, Urusky, who is in charge of the defense industry, had to give the appropriate instructions to the heads of Ukroboronprom (Defense Industry of Ukraine) and Ukrspetsexport, Igor Fomenko and Vadim Nozdra.

However, the article notes that at the end of October, “with little help from Interior Minister Arsen Avakov,” the President learned that his decision to suspend the contract with Azerbaijan had not been fulfilled, as Ukrspecexport had sent an aircraft to Baku with components for the P-18 radars.