Armenian flag raised in front of the city hall of Alexandroupolis, Greece

The Armenian flag has been raised in front of the city hall of Alexandroupolis, Greece this morning in the presence of Armenian community representatives, Mayor Ioannis Zampoukis, and Pesident of the Municipal Council, Dimitris Koliou, Evros24 reports.

Last week the Municipal Council of Alexandroupolis adopted a resolution, expressing support and solidarity with the Armenian people.

It was decided to raise the Armenian flag next to the Greek one in the first week of each month, as long as the war in Nagorno-Karabakh continues.

“We have many friends who live and work in the Municipality and our city. This is the least we can do, both for the people of Armenia and their brothers who live in our city,” Mayor Ioannis Zampoukis said.