Artsakh forces capture Syrian mercenary (video)

Units of the Artsakh Defense Army have captured another terrorist, whose brief interrogation leaves no doubt about the presence of terrorists on the Azerbaijani front line, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense reports.

The captured Islamist-extremist terrorist is named Mehred Muhammad Alshkher, born in the Syrian city of Hamma.

He says he is married and has three children. He admits that he was transferred to the Artsakh-Azerbaijani front line on October 19 along with 250 other fighters from Turkey. They were promised $2,000, but it was not paid.

The man was abandoned by his comrades-in-arms after being wounded. He says that they fight on the front line, while the Azerbaijani military is deployed on the 2nd and 3rd lines. Before being brought to the front, they they were trained by Turkish military instructors.