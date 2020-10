Turks threatened Armenians in Vienne, France attacked the police and carried out multiple provocative actions, the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reports.

This is the 4th time this happens in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday Turks attacked peaceful Armenian protesters, as they closed the A7 Autoroute in France to raise awareness about the ongoing attacks against Artsakh.

Last night three people were stabbed during the ‘Defend Armenia’ demonstration in Fresno.