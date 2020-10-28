Turkey transfers new group of 300 mercenaries to Azerbaijan – Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Turkey has transferred a new group of 300 mercenaries to Azerbaijan in the past few days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights informs.

However, Turkey still struggles to recruit fighters and send them to Nagorno-Karabakh battles, as a large part of the fighters refuse to fight alongside the Azerbaijani forces due to the “sectarian” factor in addition to the heavy human losses they suffered.

Some of those fighters who arrived in Azerbaijan were not even aware that the Azerbaijani forces are part of the Shiite community, which prompted them to return to Syria after they knew this fact, in addition to the difficult conditions of the fighters there.

With the arrival of a new batch of fighters, the number of Syrian fighters who have been transferred to Azerbaijan to participate in the Nagorno-Karabakh battles rose to at least 2,350, of whom 320 returned after they forwent everything, including their financial dues.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented the death of at least 29 mercenary fighters in the battles alongside Azerbaijani forces in their war against Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, of whom some 15 bodies were brought to Syria.

Accordingly the total death toll among the Turkish-backed factions since the Turkish government sent them to the frontlines, in late September, has risen to at least 217 dead, including 138 fighters whose bodies were brought to Syria while the rest of bodies remained in Azerbaijan.