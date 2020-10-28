Erdogan says offered Putin to solve the Karabakh issue together, Kremlin denies the claim

Turkey is sincere in its efforts to solve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and believes in Russia’s sincerity, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding he had told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that they could resolve the issue together, Reuters reports.

In a speech, Erdogan said he told Putin that “Armenia is using Kurdish militants in the conflict, after Putin expressed concerns in their phone call on Tuesday over increased involvement of fighters from the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the issue of Turkey’s involvement in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict was not even touched upon during the phone conversation.

“The issue was not on the agenda,” Peskov said, noting that only the parties to the conflict – Armenia and Azerbaijan – can agree to the participation of this or that state in the settlement process.

In a phone conversation with Erdogan late on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his concerns over increased involvement of fighters from the Middle East in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Putin expressed deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh. He alos informed Erdogan about about the contacts with the leaderships of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the steps being taken to achieve an armistice as soon as possible and de-escalate the crisis.