Armenia expresses full solidarity with France and President Macron

Armenia has expressed full solidarity with France and President Emmanuel Macron.

“Our full solidarity with France and the President Emmanuel Macron. Offensive remarks, support for terrorism, the instrumentalization of religious questions for incitement of hatred have no place in the civilized world,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

The statement comes after Macron said late on Sunday: We will not give in, ever. We respect all differences in a spirit of peace. We do not accept hate speech and defend reasonable debate. We will always be on the side of human dignity and universal values.”

France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insulted his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

He said Mr Macron needed a mental health check for pledging to defend secular values and fight radical Islam.

Mr Macron has spoken out forcefully on these issues after a French teacher was murdered for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

France “will not give up our cartoons,” he said earlier this week.