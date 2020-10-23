SocietyTop

Armenian community urges Israel to stop selling weapons to Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 23, 2020, 12:00
The Armenian community of Israel has demanded the authorities to stop selling weapons to the terrorist and genocidal tandem of Turkey and Azerbaijan, the Diaspora High Commissioner’ Office reports.

