President posthumously awards Hero of Artsakh title to Menua Hovhannisyan

By the decree of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan, Menua Hovhannisyan has been posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Artsakh, Haroutyunyan informed on Facebook.

Hovhannisyan was the son of Karin Tonoyan, Director of “Hay Aspet – Military Patriotic Education” Fund, and TV program host.

“Menua came to Artsakh together with his friends in pursuit of his big dream – to defend his native land and ensure its persistent existence. I met him incidentally on the front.

Our communication was short, just one day, but very impressive. His bold demeanor, bright and radiant thoughts immediately caught my attention. We even managed to talk about what to do after the victory. But our plans remained unfulfilled…

I got to know Karin Tonoyan’s son as a real Armenian knight, whose heroic deed was predictable from the very moment he left for the battlefield. He immortalized for the sake of his two minor children and for the sake of the proud and dignified future of our people…

I extend my condolences to his family and all the relatives.

The Homeland recognizes his feat on the battlefield. According to my decree, Menua Hovhannisyan was conferred the highest title of the “Hero of Artsakh”.

My homage to the memory of all those who fell for the freedom of our Homeland!Glory to the best sons of our nation!

P.S. I have read the open letter of Karin Tonoyan, Menua’s mother, addressed to RA Premier Nikol Pashinyan. Mrs. Tonoyan, as a President of the Republic of Artsakh, on behalf of the defenders of our Homeland, I would like to promise you that we will definitely follow your appeal voiced in the name of all the mothers who lost their sons, we will not concede our Artsakh to the enemy”,- Arayik Harutyunyan wrote.