French doctors to head for Artsakh to help the wounded

A team of French doctors has arrived in Armenia. The medical team will head for Artsakh to help the servicemen and civilians wounded during the war with Azerbaijan.

The team has worked in different military zones and has a huge experience of humanitarian mission.

The doctors’ visit was initiated by “Anna Carolina” and “Shahbazyan” holdings.

The delegation comprises Leon Khachatryan (cardiovascular surgeon), Anne Marie Berger (surgeon), Patrick Knipper (reconstructive surgeon), Pierre Girard (surgeon-traumatologist), Mikael Chaparyan (surgeon-traumatologist) and Marie-Lisse Petit (Assistant to doctor).