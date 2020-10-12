Azerbaijan opens criminal case against WarGonzo’s Semen Pegov

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminals case against Russian journalist Semen Pegov, author of the WarGonzo project, the BBC reports.

The journalist is accused of “illegally crossing the border of Azerbaijan, anti-state calls and calls for terrorism.”

The Prosecutor General’s Office also accuses Pegov of “entering into a criminal relationship” with persons in Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has sent a request to the Russian law-enforcemnet bodies.

Azerbaijan has so far blacklisted a number of journalists, celebrities and others for visiting Nagorno Karabakh.

Semen Pegov has been covering the developments in Nagorno Karabakh since Azerbaijan unleashed large-scale offensive on September 27.

In particular, he presented a special report from Hadrut the day Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Alyev claimed to have captured the city.