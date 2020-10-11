Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian is donating $1M to Armenia Fund. She made the announcement in a video messages shared on Facebook.

“I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the ArmeniaFund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance,” Kim said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together,” she added.

She noted that the Armenia Fund is directly helping those that have been impacted during this critical time with humanitarian aid through food, shelter, and medical care.

“I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps. Let’s make this our most successful fundraiser ever,” Kim stated.