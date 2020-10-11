Aliyev says Turkey playing stabilizing role in the world and the region

Turkey’s role in the world and in the region is a stabilizing role, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Russian RBC.

“The active and very clear position of the Turkish leadership, personally the president and other officials during the escalation essentially prevented the intervention of third countries in this conflict,” Aliyev said, referring to the escalation in the Karabakh conflict zone.

“Therefore, I believe that the role of Turkey is extremely positive, and it should play an even greater role in our region, including in the settlement of the conflict settlement,” Aliyev stated.

Many countries, including France and Canada, have deplored Turkey’s role in the conflict and warned to stay out of Nagorno Karabakh.

A Turkish F-16 jet shot town an Armenian Su-25 in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia on September 29, two days after the Azerbaijani forces unleashed a large-scale offensive against Artsakh.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijan has handed over the air command of its offensive operation against the Artsakh Republic to the Turkish Air Force.

Official representative of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said earlier today that escorted and protected by six F-16s, the UAVs strike the civilian population and infrastructure in Artsakh.