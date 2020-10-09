Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger, the BBC reports.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the WFP had acted “as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict”.

The prize is worth 10m Swedish krona ($1.1m; £872,600).

The winner was announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

A WFP spokesman said it was a “proud moment”.

The WFP estimates it helps about 97 million people a year, in 88 countries.

“With this year’s award, the [Committee] wishes to turn the eyes of the world to the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger,” said Norwegian Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen. “The World Food Programme plays a key role in multilateral cooperation in making food security an instrument of peace.”

Some 211 individuals and 107 organisations were nominated for the prize this year. Under the Nobel Foundation’s rules, nomination shortlists are not allowed to be published for 50 years, and the organisation says any speculation ahead of the announcement is “sheer guesswork”.

The World Health Organization and climate activist Greta Thunberg were among the favourites for this year’s award.