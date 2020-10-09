SocietyTopVideo

Artsakh’s Defense Army presents footage from Hadrut

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 9, 2020, 18:48
Artsakh’s Defense Army has presented from the city of Hadrut, which Azerbaijani’s President Ilham Aliyev claimed to have captured.

