Armenia condemns deliberate targeting of journalists by Azerbaijani forces

The targeting of journalists on their professional duty is a deliberate act aimed at hindering the recording of the war crimes conducted by the Azerbaijani army and their presentation to the international community, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

The comments come after the armed forces of Azerbaijan once again shelled the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral located in the center of Shushi, as a result of which foreign journalists Yuri Kotyenok, Levon Arzanov, as well as their guide Hrant Baladyan got injured while covering on the ground the consequences of the first bombardment of the same cathedral earlier today.

Naghdalyan wished a speedy recovery to the wounded journalists and strongly condemned this war crime conducted by Azerbaijan.

“At the same time we call the attention of the whole international community, the human rights organizations and those advocating for freedom of speech to this fact of gross violation of the right to access to information,” the Spokesperson stated.