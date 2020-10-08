Drones that crashed in Georgia must be Israeli-made Harop, photos show

Photos of the remains of the drones that fell in Georgian on Wednesday show they must be Israeli-made kamikaze Harop, which is only used by Azerbaijan in the Caucasus region and is actively used in the ongoing war in Karabakh. Geo-Army.ge reports.

The Georgian Ministry of Interior confirmed on the eve that two UAVs crashed on its territory.

The first drone reportedly fell in the village of Udabno, Sagarejo municipality, some 6 kilometers away from the Georgia-Azerbaijan border in the vicinity of David Gareji Monastery Complex.

Pieces of another drone landed in the village of Sanavardo, Kvareli municipality, some 55 kilometers north-east from Udabno.

No injuries were reported. The Georgian side immediately opened investigation into the incident.

According to Geo-Army.ge, Harop is distinguished by high combat efficiency. It barrages on the battlefield for several hours and as soon as the target appears, the operator turns a suicide drone towards it.