CSTO could intervene in Karabakh conflict if Armenia gets attacked

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will provide military assistance to Armenia in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in the event of a real threat to its territorial integrity, or a direct military attack, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said.

He said the block will intervene in two cases. “The first is when real threats to security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of any CSTO member state are created. Then it has the right to apply to the CSTO, the mechanism of interstate consultations, including emergency ones, is set in motion, and the necessary assistance or support is provided to this state at its request, “Zas told journalists on Thursday.

“The second such case is in the case of aggression, that is, a military attack. This is considered an aggression against all our states, and in this case, at the request of our country, the object of aggression is immediately provided with all kinds of assistance, including military,” he explained.

Zas stressed that the CSTO charter provides for adequate measures to provide assistance to its participants in case of such a need. “Any CSTO member state has the right to count on help,” said the CSTO Secretary General.

Heavy fighting in the Karabakh conflict zone has been under way since September 27.