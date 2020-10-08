Austria offers to host talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today had a telephone conversation with Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

PM Pashinyan briefed his interlocutor on the ongoing hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the developments taking place in that context.

The parties exchanged views on the exercise of the right of nations to self-determination.

“I expressed my hope for a peaceful solution in a call with Armenian PM Nikol Pashiyan today and reiterated our offer to host another round of talks between the two parties,” Kurz tweeted after the conversation.

I expressed my hope for a peaceful solution in a call with Armenian PM @NikoPashiyan today and reiterated our offer to host another round of talks between the two parties. Austria has always been a place for dialogue and we will continue to promote de-escalation and direct talks. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) October 8, 2020

“Austria has always been a place for dialogue and we will continue to promote de-escalation and direct talks,” he added.

“Very concerned about ongoing escalation in Nagorno Karabakh. There is no military solution for this conflict. Austria calls for an end of hostilities and supports negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” the Chancellor said.