Russia will fulfill all its obligations to Armenia within CSTO – Putin

Russia will fulfill all its obligations within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenia has no questions in this regard, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

“As you know, Armenia is a member of the CSTO, we have certain obligations to Armenia within the framework of this treaty. Combat operations, to our great regret, are still ongoing, they are not being conducted on the territory of Armenia. As for Russia’s fulfillment of its treaty obligations within the framework of this Agreement, we have always fulfilled, are fulfilling and will continue to fulfill our obligations,” the Russian President said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Russia-1 TV channel (VGTRK).

Putin added: “As you know, I am in constant, lively working contact with the Prime Minister of Armenia, and Armenia does not have any questions about the quality of Russia’s fulfillment of its allied obligations.”

“We hope that this conflict will be ended in the very near future, but if it is not completely settled, apparently, this is still a long way off, but in any case, we urge, and I want to say this again, we urge ceasefire, “Putin said.

He stressed that this must be done “as quickly as possible.”

“This is a tragedy, we are very worried, because people living in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh are not strangers to us,” the Russian President said.

He stressed that about 2 million Azerbaijanis and over 2 million Armenians live in Russia. “A huge number of Russian citizens maintain close, friendly and even kinship relations with both republics. Of course, this is a huge tragedy, people are dying, heavy losses on both sides,” Putin said.