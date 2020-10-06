Nicolas Aznavour calls on France’s Macron to recognize the Republic of Artsakh

Nicolas Aznavour, co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation, has called on French president Emmanuel Macron to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh.

Below is the full text of Aznavour’s letter to Macron:

Mister President,

Dear friend and a friend of the Armenian people,

The past few days have been filled with pain and concern for all Armenian people. The Armenian nation is once again threatened, as in 1915, and forced to fight for its survival. The population defends its positions with great courage, but the victims are numerous.

I turn to you once again because you are a man and a leader who is not afraid to speak the truth and who puts human values at the forefront. You have proven that to us throughout your mandate. In your speeches you reminded Armenians and the world that Armenia is not alone in the face of its tormentors. You have courageously denounced the hypocrisy and cynicism of Turkey and its complicity in the crimes of Baku. The use of Syrian jihadists in this conflict once again reveals the perversity of these governments and represents a terrorist threat that Turkey is bringing to the gates of Europe and Russia. Baku indiscriminately targets civilians and journalists, using banned cluster ammunition, violating all standards of international law.

Your support and that of the French people is essential to us. I call on you to act and save our people by recognizing the Republic of Artsakh as a sovereign country protected by the same international law as its peers, to economically sanction Azerbaijan and Turkey for their crimes and to put pressure on the UN to bring peace to the region.

I believe in you and I hope with all my heart that our humanist and democratic values will triumph in the face of these obscene dictatorships which are only motivated by greed and thirst for power. Armenia is a bastion of civilization that must be defended.

Nicolas Aznavour

Aznavour Foundation

Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees