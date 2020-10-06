Artsakh calls on foreign governments to stop feeding ongoing aggression two rogue states and international terrorists

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh calls on governments of the respective countries to stop feeding the ongoing aggression against Artsakh by two rogue states and international terrorists, as well as to suspend the supply of weapons to the criminal triple alliance, and not to provide their territory and airspace for military supplies to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Continuing unsuccessful attempts to achieve any of the set military goals and suffering serious losses in manpower and equipment, the armed forces of Azerbaijan, under the direct control and command of Turkey, continue with a rapidly growing intensity attack against the peaceful population and civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Artsakh. The cities of Stepanakert, Shushi, Martakert, Martuni, Hadrut and other communities across the republic continue to be under massive missile and bomb attacks,” the Ministry said in a statement.

It noted that “the ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian objects leave no illusion that the real purpose of the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey, with support of the terrorist organizations fighters from the Middle East is the extermination of the people of Artsakh in continuation of the policy of the Armenian genocide.”

“We emphasize that countries providing military support to the criminal triple alliance, in particular those providing offensive weapons and ammunition, which is being used against peaceful population and civilian infrastructure, undoubtedly bear their share of responsibility for the ongoing crime against humanity. Particularly egregious is the fact that the supply of arms is taking place during the evolving military aggression, and while the entire civilized world has condemned the use of force and called for an immediate end to hostilities,” the statement reads.

They once again called on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, which will allow eliminating the existential threat looming over the people of Artsakh, stop the inhuman aggression against Artsakh and restore long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus.