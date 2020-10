Azerbaijan’s claim that the Armenian units attempted to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is a blatant lie, Spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan says.

“We have repeatedly stated, that we are not targeting oil and gas infrastructure,” the Spokesperson said in a Facebook post.

She added, however, that all military facilities and targets from which Artsakh will be fired at, will be destroyed.