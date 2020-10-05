Armenian PM’s son signs up for the Army

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son has signed up for the armed forces as a volunteer.

Ashot Pashinyan has also called on his comrades-in-arms to follow the lead.

“Dear comrades-in-arms, it is our turn to render our services to the homeland,” he said in a Facebook post.

The news comes after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s call to those demobilized during the past year to volunteer.

Ashot Pashinyan was demobilized in July after completing the two-year compulsory military service.

Heavy fighting has been under way since September 27, after backed by Turkey, Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Artsakh.