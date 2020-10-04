SocietyTopVideo

Footage from shelling of Stepanakert

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 4, 2020, 21:18
The Armenian Unified Infocenter has published footage showing the shelling of Stepanakert and its aftermath.

Ստեփանակերտի հրետակոծության կադրեր

Ստեփանակերտի հրետակոծության կադրերКадры артиллерийского обстрела Степанакерта

Gepostet von Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն am Sonntag, 4. Oktober 2020
