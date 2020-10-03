Artsakh’s President joins troops on the frontline

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan headed to the frontline today to join the troops.

“Together with the special purpose units I am now heading to the frontline for fighting my part of war, because now I will be more useful at the frontline than in the rear,” the President said before leaving.

“I urge all of you to get on your feet immediately and with single-minded devotion protect our integral right of living in our own homeland without any risk to our existence,” he said.

The full text of the President’s address is provided below:

Generals, officers, sergeants and soldiers of the Armenian Army deserving glory and pride,

Comrades-in-arms,

Devoted volunteer fighters,

Along the whole Artsakh and Azerbaijan contact line heavy combat actions of various intensity are going on.

Civilian settlements, including Stepanakert, came under shelling.

The Nation and the Homeland are in danger; the right of living and creating freely, independently and with dignity on the soil liberated at the price of the blood of our brave sons is threatened.

Thus, together with the special purpose units I am now heading to the frontline for fighting my part of war, because now I will be more useful at the frontline than in the rear.

I urge all of you to get on your feet immediately and with single-minded devotion protect our integral right of living in our own homeland without any risk to our existence.

This is a sacred patriotic war which we should win through the participation and devotion of every single person.

I believe in the courage of your souls and the strength of your arms.

Let’s be worthy of our Great ancestors, of all those who gave their lives in Sardarapat, Great Patriotic War, Artsakh Liberation Struggle, April 2016 War, July 2020 combat actions, so that every morning of our mothers, sisters and children opens with peace, so that their every smile is filled with dignity and pride.

Let’s be responsible before the present and coming generations in order not to allow the century-long enemy genocide us again and wave a yataghan above our existence and dignity, so that the coming generations have an opportunity of existing and creating on our own soil, with our own values.

We have had many victories and created an organized and a combat-ready, strong and victorious army in the whole region. Today the Armenian Army is the impersonation and the backbone of national unification and consolidation.

Now it is time for our whole nation to become an indomitable and powerful army, a spiritual domestic battlement to which all foreign storms will hit and fall on to knees.

I am confident that you share my concerns and belief, that you also adopt those nationwide and universal human values for the sake of which we should stand unbending and dauntless.

This is our last fight which we undoubtedly will win together.

I am with you until the VICTORY.

To arms!

This is an honour!