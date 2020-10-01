PoliticsTop

Artsakh forces shoot down Azerbaijani combat helicopter

Siranush Ghazanchyan October 1, 2020, 11:58
The units of the Defense Army of Artsakh shot down an Azerbaijani combat helicopter in the southern part of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan frontline, in the area of Varazatumb (Lele Tepe).

The copter crashed in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Defense Ministry reported.

The Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic states that it was not intentional.

“As the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan are taking place very close to the border with Iran, such cases are, unfortunately, inevitable,” teh Defense Ministry stated.

