Kanye West: Praying for Armenia

Rapper Kanye West has expressed support to Armenia amid the Azerbaijani offensive against Artsakh.

“Praying for Armenia. Praying for Breonna Taylor’s family. Praying for a world ravaged by the pandemic. Praying for God’s love to cover us all Cover our friends and family soften the hearts of the world. Thank you God for our lives. In Jesus name Amen,” West tweeted.

Praying for Armenia Praying for Breonna Taylor’s family Praying for a world ravaged by the pandemic Praying for God’s love to cover us all Cover our friends and family soften the hearts of the world Thank you God for our lives. In Jesus name Amen — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2020

Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian earlier called to condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, cut off US military aid to the country.

Kardashian urged her followers to call on White House and Congress to condemn Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh.

“We need international observers to investigate and call for international political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation and tragedy,” she noted.

“Call upon Baku to cease all offensive uses of force, cut off all US military aid to Azerbaijan being used against Armenians and warn Turkey to stop sending arms and fighters to Baku,” she said.