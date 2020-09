According to the commander of the Defense Army, Major General Jalal Harutyunyan, at 7:10 a.m. the Azerbaijani army launched an attacked all along the line of contact.

The attacks of the Azerbaijani army in several directions were repulsed, he said.

The opponent suffered losses in manpower and equipment, the Defense Minister said, adding that the enemy lost three tanks. The fights continue.

It was earlier reported that the Armenian side had downed two Azerbaijani helicopters and three drones.