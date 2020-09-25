Rio 2021 carnival parade postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus

Rio de Janeiro’s carnival parade, due to be held next February, has been postponed indefinitely, the BBC reports.

The samba schools involved in the parade had previously warned it would be difficult to organize without a vaccine.

Rio’s carnival attracts millions of visitors every year.

Brazil has been one of the countries worst affected by the pandemic with 4.5 million infections and more than 138,000 deaths.

Jorge Castanheira, president of samba league Liesa said schools would not have time to prepare or organise for the February event.

“We are looking for an alternative solution, something we can do when it’s safe to contribute to the city. But we aren’t certain enough to set a date,” he said.