John Lennon killer says sorry for ‘despicable act’

Mark Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon, has apologized to the late Beatle’s widow, Yoko Ono, 40 years after his death, the BBC reports.

Chapman shot Lennon four times outside his New York Manhattan apartment as Ono looked on, in 1980.

He was denied parole for the eleventh time following a hearing last month.

During the hearing, Chapman said he killed the 40-year-old rock star for “glory” and that he deserved the death penalty.

He added that he thinks about the “despicable act” all the time, and accepts he may spend the rest of his life in prison.