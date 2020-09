Colors of Armenian flag light up the night in Uruguay and Argentina

The Victoria Plaza Hotel in Montevideo (Uruguay); the Bicentennial Lighthouse or Faro del Bicentenario in Córdoba (Argentina) and the Galileo Galilei planetarium in Buenos Aires lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on Independence Day.

In addition, the Armenian flag was raised in front of the National Flag Memorial in Rosario, Argentina, to mark the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, reports the Armenian Embassy to Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru and Paraguay.