Jack House in Kyiv lit up in colors of Armenian flag on Independence Day

Jack House – one of the tallest buildings in downtown Kyiv – lit up in the colors of the Armenian tricolor on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine informs.

Earlier today the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Republic of Armenia on the occasion of the Independence Day.

“Wishing well-being & prosperity! Look forward to fostering relations both at the bilateral & multilateral level for the benefit of our peoples,” the MFA tweeted.