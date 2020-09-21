Google celebrates Armenia’s Independence Day

Today’s Google Doodle is dedicated to Armenia’s Independence Day. The doodle is available on the Armenian service of Google (www.google.am).

On September 21, 2020 Armenia celebrates the 29th anniversary of independence.

In September 1991 Armenia held a nationwide referendum, which saw over 99 percent of voters approve the republic’s commitment to independence.

Illustrated in the Doodle artwork is Armenia’s red-blue-and-orange flag, which was first officially flown for almost three years after the nation’s initial proclamation of freedom from Russia in 1918.

The design was officially reestablished in 1990 after Armenia adopted its Declaration of Independence, and the flag continues to serve as a symbol of Armenian freedom, resilience, and natural beauty today.