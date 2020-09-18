EU watchdog paves way for dexamethasone use in COVID-19 treatment

Europe’s health regulator has endorsed using dexamethasone to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulty, paving way for the steroidal medication to possibly become the region’s second approved medication for the illness, Reuters reports.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday concluded in its review of results from a trial by British scientists that the drug could be an option to treat adults and adolescents needing oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation.

Gilead’s antiviral drug, remdesivir, was the first to be approved for COVID-19 by Europe in July, a month after the EMA endorsed the drug.

While approvals are up to the European commission, it typically follows the EMA’s recommendation for its decision.