Building adjacent to Armenian Church in San Francisco set ablaze

The building adjacent to St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in San Francisco was set ablaze by arsonists at approximately 4:00 am this morning, the Church Board of Trustees said in a statement.

The building housed Vasbouragan Hall, as well as offices for St. Gregory Armenian Church and various organizations.





The San Francisco Fire Department responded immediately, however, the building has suffered a great loss, the Board said.

The Church Board of Trustees and community leaders are on site assessing the damage and working closely with San Francisco Fire and Police Departments in their investigation.

The incident comes less than two months after pro-Azerbaijan vandals attacked San Francisco’s Krouzian Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School.