Armenia criminalizes “direct and public incitement of genocide”

The Armenian National Assembly voted unanimously today to criminalize the “direct and public incitement of genocide.”

The Parliament passed relevant amendments to the Criminal Code with 121 votes in favor.

Direct and public incitement to genocide will be punished by imprisonment for a term of eight to ten years.

The same act committed through mass media or through a computer system or by a group of persons with prior consent will be punished by imprisonment for a term of ten to fourteen years.

The act provided for in the first or second part of the above article, committed by an organized group or through abuse of official position, shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of fourteen to twenty years, or by life imprisonment.