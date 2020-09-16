Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijani provocation

Armenian contract serviceman, junior sergeant Hovik Tamazyan has been killed in the combat positions of a military unit located in the northeastern direction as a result of a fresh provocation by the Azerbaijani side, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Investigation into the details of the incident is under way.

The Ministry says in recent days, the Azerbaijani side has been active in the northeastern part of the shared state border with Armenia, trying to carry out fortification works, contributing to the escalation of tension on the front line.

In order to suppress the enemy’s activity and prevent further escalations, the vanguard units of the Armenian Armed Forces had to take appropriate actions, the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia shares the grief of the loss, expresses support to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman.

The Ministry says the entire responsibility for the current situation and escalation of tensions lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.