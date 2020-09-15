US, Armenia discuss joint achievements and future cooperation

The first of four virtual sessions of the U.S.-Armenian Strategic Dialogue took place today, with the United States represented by USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia, Alexander Sokolowski and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Kara C. McDonald, and Armenia represented by Deputy Minister of Justice Kristinne Grigoryan and Chairwoman of the Corruption Prevention Commission Haykuhi Harutyunyan.

The discussion focused on joint achievements and future cooperation to advance priority democratic reforms in Armenia, including anti-corruption and judicial and legal reforms.

The participants recognized key milestones Armenia has already achieved in its fight against corruption, including the new Corruption Prevention Commission, which was established with ongoing support of USAID.

The Strategic Dialogue will continue this fall, culminating in a capstone session in Washington, D.C. next month.