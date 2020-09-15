Navalny shares photo of himself, says he can breathe

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny posted a picture of himself from his hospital bed in Germany on Tuesday, saying that he was happy to be breathing on his own.

The Instagram post was the first image of the 44-year-old released since he was taken to Berlin’s Charite hospital two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20.

“Hi, this is Navalny,” he wrote in the Russian-language post. “I have been missing you. I still can’t do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day.”

“Just on my own, no extra help, I didn’t even use the simplest valve in my throat,” he said of being able to breathe without ventilation. “I liked it very much. It’s a remarkable process that is underestimated by many. Strongly recommended.”

A German military lab has determined that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same nerve agent that Britain said was used on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. On Monday, the German government said independent tests by labs in France and Sweden backed up its findings.