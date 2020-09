Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has described the recent spike in coronavirus cases “a second wave.”

Addressing a cabinet meeting today, the Prime Minister said there was “no reason to panic” as the situation is under control.

He recalled the rapid steps taken by the government “from the first day of the spread of the virus.”

A record number of 57 cases have been confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,830.