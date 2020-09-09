“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is ending after 14 years

The long-running reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, will stop airing next year. The family broke the news in an Instagram post.

The show premiered on E! on October 14, 2007. Its 19th season will begin airing on September 17 and will be followed by one final season, season 20, in 2021.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian said on Instagram.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” Kim added.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives,” she added.

The announcement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.