Wildfires burn through record area in California as blazes continue to spread

Wildfires have burned through a record number of acres in California this year as firefighters continue to battle several large blazes across the state, the BBC reports.

The state’s department of forestry and fire protection, Cal Fire, says more than two million acres have burned, more than the size of Delaware.

One fire, El Dorado, which has spread over 7,000 acres, was started by a gender reveal party, officials say.

California is currently experiencing a record heatwave.

Los Angeles County reported its highest ever temperature of 49.4C (121F) on Sunday. Although temperatures are expected to drop from Tuesday onwards it may bring strong winds which could fan the flames, the National Weather Service warns.

More than 14,000 firefighters continue to battle 24 fires across the state, Cal Fire said.

The largest blaze, known as the Creek Fire, has burned more than 78,000 acres since it broke out in the Sierra Mountains on Friday, and the authorities said none of it had been contained.