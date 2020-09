The Armenian national team lost to North Macedonia 1-2 in a Nations League match held in Skopje.

Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia) opened the score in the 4th minute as he converted a penalty after Varazdat Haroyan’s foul.

Ilija Nestorovski (North Macedonia) converted a second penalty in the 37th minute to make it 2-0.

Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) scored from a penalty in the injury time to make it 2-1 .

Armenia will face Estonia next on September 8.