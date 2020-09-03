Harry and Meghan to make shows with Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reached a deal with streaming giant Netflix to make a range of programmes, some of which they may appear in, the BBC reports.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” said Prince Harry and wife Meghan.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us,” they continued.

Netflix chief Ted Sarandos said he was “incredibly proud” the royal couple had made the company “their creative home”.

The multi-year deal will encompass documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

It comes six months on from the couple stepping down from royal life and moving to California to live away from the media spotlight.