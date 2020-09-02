Navalny poisoned with Novichok, Germany says

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, German government has said, Sky News reports.

Tests performed on samples taken from the Russian opposition leader from his hospital bed in Berlin showed the presence of the Soviet-era agent, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

He said testing by a special German military laboratory showed proof of “a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group”.

Novichok was used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, Hampshire.

Mr Navalny was taken ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on 20 August and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.

, Mr Navalny was eventually flown to Germany on a medical plane to Berlin’s Charite hospital, where doctors last week said there were indications he had been poisoned – something Russian doctors denied.