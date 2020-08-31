Turkey’s actions remain a threat to Armenia’s security, Foreign Minister says

Turkey’s actions remain a threat to Armenia’s security Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with Russian Interfax.

The Minister said Armenia will work to further strengthen its security, including through cooperation with its partners.

“After the recent hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border the international community made numerous calls for de-escalation and an end to violence. Turkey was the only country in the region to try to bring even greater instability to the region, instead of trying to reduce tensions,” the Foreign Minister stated.

“The policy of destabilization and aggression on the part of Turkey is a threat to all neighboring regions, including the eastern Mediterranean, northern Africa and the Middle East. Today Turkey is trying to export this policy of destabilization to the South Caucasus region. This is a serious concern. Turkey is pursuing an unconstructive and dangerous policy. And Turkey’s actions continue to pose a threat to the security of Armenia. In this regard, Armenia will work to further strengthen its security, including through cooperation with its partners,” Minister Mnatsakanyan stated.