Pope Francis prays for peace between Greece, Turkey

After the recitation of the Marian Prayer during his Sunday Angelus at St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis prayed for a resolution of the “instability” in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Greek Reporter informs.

“I follow with concern the tensions in the eastern Mediterranean,” he said. The Pope did not mention the countries involved.

“I appeal for constructive dialogue and respect for international law in order to resolve the conflicts that threaten the peace of the peoples of that region,” he added.

The atmosphere of tension between Ankara and Athens increased once again after August 10, with the deployment of the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis in the sea between Cyprus and Crete.

The EU has warned Turkey that it could face new sanctions, including tough economic measures, unless progress is made in reducing the tensions.