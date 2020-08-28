Princess Diana statue to be installed to mark her 60th birthday

A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, will be installed on what would have been her 60th birthday, the BBC reports.

It will be placed in the garden of the London palace on 1 July 2021.

The statue was commissioned by the princes in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death and to “recognize her positive impact”.

Monday marks 23 years since she was killed in a car crash in Paris.

Prince William and Prince Harry were aged just 15 and 12 at the time.

When they announced the commission, the princes said they hoped the permanent sculpture would help all those who visited Kensington Palace to “reflect on her life and her legacy”.

“Our mother touched so many lives,” they said.

The statue will be close to the Princess Diana Memorial Fountain, which is in Hyde Park.